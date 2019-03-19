|
Constance Yoncha, of Middletown Township, PA, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years Albert Yoncha and her parents Kazimir and Isabel Beniuszis. Constance graduated from West Chester State Teachers College. She taught elementary school until she became a mother and homemaker. In addition to her family, Constance enjoyed volunteering at the polls and in the library, gardening, and artwork. She is survived by her sons Ronald (Loralea) Yoncha of Malvern, PA and Randal (Elizabeth) Yoncha of Wilmington, DE; her grandchildren Scott Yoncha, Kelsey (Jordan) Thebner, Alexandra Yoncha, Anne Yoncha, and David Yoncha; her sister Agnes Misunas; her brother-in-law John (June) Yoncha; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of her life on Saturday, March 23 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 2320 Grubb Road, Wilmington, DE at 11 a.m.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Mar. 27, 2019