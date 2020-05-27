David W. Paxson died peacefully on May 21, 2020, three weeks short of his 95th birthday. He was born June 11, 1925, in Philadelphia. Dave was predeceased by the love of his life, Kathryn Hall Paxson. They were married for sixty-two years. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Dave and Becky, Dianne and Dave, Dana and John, and Daryl and Dan. Dave also leaves behind nine grandchildren and their partners, eleven great grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. Also known as Pop, he was adored by all and will be missed beyond measure. After graduating from Lower Merion High School in June 1943, Dave joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He served from July 1943 to December 1945 in the Philippines, Hawaii and Guam. Dave saw combat at the Battle of Leyte in the Philippines where his battalion cleared the way for General McArthur’s historic return. After he completed his military service, Dave obtained a BA in education from West Chester State Teacher’s College and later earned a master’s degree from Temple University. During his time at West Chester, Dave was a member of both the varsity tennis and wrestling teams. For thirty-eight years, Dave was a dedicated educator in the Marple Newtown School District. He started his career as a gym teacher and developed the district’s first elementary physical education program. He moved on to become the principal of both Worrall Elementary School and Russell Elementary School for a combined total of thirty years. During his long and productive career, Dave positively impacted the lives of his students and faculty, many of whom remember his toughness – tempered by his kindness -- throughout the years. After Dave’s retirement in 1990, Dave and Kay traveled the world, visiting such far-flung places as Antarctica, South America, Russia, and Europe. He was an active church member and spent thirty years as part of a group that fed homeless people. Dave also loved taking his entire family to Ocean City, New Jersey, watching and playing sports, drinking martinis, and betting on the horses. Most of all, though, Dave loved spending time with his large and loving family who will miss his unmatched sense of humor, thoughtful advice, sunny disposition, and unwavering moral compass. In memory, Dave would wish you to support a cause important to you.



