Deloris Cynthia Champion 9/7/49-1/31/20. Deloris ‘Cynthia’ Champion, 70, of Aldan, departed this world on January 31st surrounded by her loving family. She was employed by CVS. She was a member of Second Baptist Church where she served on the Usher board. She is survived by her three children: Vincent L. Champion (Heather) of Carlisle PA, Natasha L. Champion of Aldan, PA, and Devin C. Sullivan (Nashua) Coastville, PA, sisters: Ruby Gilliam of Media, PA, Gail Presbery of Drexel Hill, PA and Joan Stephens (Harvey)of West Chester, PA, brothers Samuel Branch (Melinda) of Bear, DE, and Marshall Presbery of Media, PA. We invite family and friends to celebrate her life on February 22, 2020 at her home Church Second Baptist Church located at 400 E. State Street, Media, PA 19063. Visitation will begin at 10:00am and services will begin at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her honor to the Second Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Feb. 12, 2020