|
|
Diana Marie Hickman passed away at the age of 89 due to lung cancer on Feb. 1, 2019. Diana was born at 3rd & Wilson Sts. in Chester, PA. She was the daughter of Leopold Laskowski and Jessica Manista. She is pre- deceased by her brother, Eugene and her daughter, Diane. Diana worked for Scott Paper Co. for 42 years, and was elected Miss United Fund for one year. Diana was a member of the Rose Valley Chorus since 1964 and performed at least two plays a year while working shift work at Scott Paper. Diana played piano since her youth and entertained countless people. Diana love to read and do crossword puzzles. Diana loved cinema and its history. Diana was generous, kind, loving, supportive, outgoing, and funny with a larger than life personality who was a great cook. Diana is survived by her son, Robert, her daughter, Jessica and her grandson, Dustin Larkin. Diana will truly be missed. “With love’s light wings did I o’erperch these walls; For stony limits can not hold love out, And what love can do, that dares love attempt.” - W. Shakespeare Many Thanks, Mom.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Feb. 20, 2019