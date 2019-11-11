|
1937 - 2019
Dolores Hunchak (nee Klosuk), age 82, of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on November 7, 2019
Dolores fell asleep in the Lord on November 7, 2019. She is survived by her children; Kathryn Hunchak-Kariouk (John D. Kariouk), Paul B. Hunchak (Elena Andrusezko) and Nicholas A. Hunchak (Krissy Fraelich); Grandchildren Valentina, Oleg, Katya, Zoe, Becca and Tristan. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Boris, and her parents Paul and Mary (nee Hudanycz) Klosuk. She graduated from The Philadelphia High School for Girls.
Memory Eternal
Relatives and Friends may attend a Visitation on Wednesday, November 13th, 5PM-6:45 PM at St. Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church, 1855 Middletown road, Glen Mills, PA 19342; with Funeral Service to follow 7:00PM. Interment on Thursday November 14th , 11:00 AM Oakland Cemetery, Adams and Ramona Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19124.
Memorial Contributions: Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (UDPAC.org) or the above listed Church.
Arrangements by the Kaniefski Kendus D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Trainer, PA.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Nov. 21, 2019