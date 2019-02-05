|
|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Faith (Faye) C. Dolente passed away suddenly at home on February 1, 2019. Born on September 10, 1942 she grew up in Elverson, PA, graduated from Springfield High School, and attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Dolente, on October 20, 1962 and they raised one daughter, Donna Faith in Springfield, PA. Faye began working for Wyeth Laboratories, Pennwalt Corporation, and became a licensed real estate agent. A long time Springfield resident, Faye was passionate about cooking, helping anyone who was in need, and facing challenges with an incredible sense of humor. She loved music shows and theater performances. Along with her strong faith, she had an endless love for children and animals, especially her dog Biscuit. Traveling to Ireland in 2017 with her daughter and granddaughter was a cherished memory that she spoke about often. Her greatest joy in life was being a loving mother to Donna and a devoted grandmother to her two precious grandchildren, Amanda and Jimmy. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bob Dolente, her daughter Donna Gill (Jim) of Monroe, CT and two grandchildren Amanda and Jimmy. A memorial service will be held at O’Leary’s Funeral Home 640 East Springfield Road beginning with visitation at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. Donations can be made in Faye’s honor using the memorial and honor gift form on and mailing a check to: Memorial and Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in www.delconewsnetwork.com on Feb. 13, 2019