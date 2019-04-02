Home

Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St.
Cape May, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St.
Cape May, PA
Francis “Fritz” Butler – 58, of Wildwood Crest, NJ and formerly of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his family at his side. Fritzy was a longtime and passionate fisherman who enjoyed navigating the waters of South Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic Canyons for over 50 years. He never met a stranger and was always eager to lend a hand to anyone in need. Fritz was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. A proud self-employed business owner, he founded Castle Inspection, Inc. in Springfield, PA, a business he owned and operated for the past 26 years. A truly memorable personality, his “Fritz-isms” will be surely missed and carried on by his family and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Dorothy and Joe McMonagle and his brothers, PJ and Joey Butler. Fritz is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 32 years, Christine; three children, Colin (Alexa) Butler, Shannan (John) DePalma and Bridget Butler; two grandchildren, Harper Jane and Lucy Jane; parents, Eileen and Francis Butler; siblings, Timmy, Eileen and Jim, as well as many dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (April 4th) at 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May, where friends will be received from 12:30pm until 1:20pm. Interment will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Brendan Borek High Tides Fund, PO Box 41, Avalon, NJ 08202 or online at www.brendansfund.org Arrangements: Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May, NJ. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware County News Network on Apr. 10, 2019
