Francoise A. Gibson With laden hearts and sorrow, our beloved mother, Francoise Ambroisine Gibson, age 90, passed on January 26, 2020, at Brookdale Evesham, NJ, during her assisted living residence of 15 months. She had been a widow for 20 years and often spoke of rejoining our father, Walter E. Gibson. Both of our parents were raised in Versailles, France, and met at the ages of 19 at an arranged party where both were instantly smitten. They subsequently dated off and on, due to our dad’s regimentally difficult curriculum at, Ecole Polytechnique, Paris, France, which was set in motion to fulfill his life goal of living in America. Meanwhile, she was a proofreader at a Parisian family friend’s printing establishment. They also meet up for Club Med vacation coed gatherings. Their paths diverged as our father left for America to further his studies at MIT, MA. He briefly returned to Paris in, 1953, to propose to my mother at her workplace. She was totally surprised, accepted and began the process of retaining the correct papers to leave behind her very close family and cross the transatlantic with her wedding dress in tow, to take his hand in marriage. They were married on Saturday, 8/21/1954, at Grace Church, Utica, NY, the residence of his American grandfather and began their life in America. To note, my mother would have followed him to the moon. In the following years our father obtained a Doctorate from MIT, welcomed four children into their lives and moved us from MA, NY, MA, NY, and the last and final move to Springfield, PA. My mother refused to ever move again!! She loved her neighbors, and her French and American friends in Springfield, PA. She belonged to the St. Francis of Assisi Church’s Over 50’s Club and greatly anticipated her casino trips to AC, NJ. She always loved family, reading, opera, music, gardening, all vacations including the Jersey shore with grandchildren and the company of my father. My mother was many wonderful things to many who developed loyalties with her. She was the utmost listener and subtly could guide you towards a revelatory thought or gentle advice. We credit her for transporting us to France during summer vacations, to know her family and friends, so that we could be immersed in what has become a scared country to us. She didn’t have the academic degrees my father obtained but always mentally stimulated him with her own genius and knowledge of literature. My father was the dynamic presence and my mother the shouldering support. They were proud and adoring grandparents and our mother saw both of Isabelle’s daughters being born. Both never complained even during their conditions of painfully aging aliments. My mom also outlived the death of our beloved father, our older brother, Walter A. Gibson, Jr, and two grandchildren. So how do you say goodbye to your mother? You never really can, you cry until there’s no tears left, you feel numb until you can’t any longer, you disassociate until life demands otherwise. There’s no way to fill the void other than time and the resilience our parents taught us in respecting the process of life and also courageously accepting the finality. Her ashes have been physically joined with our father’s into a companion urn. Due to Covid 19, the private Memorial Celebration for my parents has been delayed until September. Their urn will be placed in a niche secured at, The Chapel of Peace, West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Francoise is survived by her children: Isabelle C. Dougherty of NJ, Florence M. Funke of AZ, Ian P. (and Gina) Gibson of CA;wife of deceased son (Walter A. Gibson) June Gibson, of TX; brothers Yvan (and Evelyne) d’Andre of France and Philippe (and Dorrance) d’Andre of France; grandchildren: Chelsea C. Dougherty of ME, Briana R. Dougherty of PA, Zachary (and fiance Sarah) Funke of AZ, Benjamin (and Leslie) Funke of AZ, Jeffrey Gibson of CA, Johnathan Gibson of TX, and Natalie Gibson of TX; great grandchildren: Avi Funke of AZ and Channah Funke of AZ; nieces Sophie, Elodie and (Godmother to) Emmanuelle of the d’Andre family of France; and grand nephew baby d’Andre of France.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Apr. 23, 2020