Fred Facciolli
Fred John Facciolli

Fred John Facciolli Obituary
Fred John Facciolli, 82, of Havertown, on Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (Quinn) Facciolli; Father of Sarah Anne Facciolli-Yenser (Andrew), and Michael Facciolli; grandfather of Bradley and Adelenne; brother of Marie Erkes (Joseph), Joan Reed (late George); brother-in-law of Richard Quinn (Catherine) and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s memory to Friends of Mount Moriah Cemetery, Inc. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Nov. 27, 2019
