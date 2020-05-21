George J. Carroll of Melbourne, FL, passed away suddenly on February 10, 2020. He is survived by his children, Kellie Buss of Smyrna, DE, Owen Carroll of Newark, DE and Ceara Carroll of Newark, DE, his grandchildren, Evan, Alexis and Teagan Buss, his partner in life, Linda Mayer, of Melbourne, FL as well as his siblings: Joseph(Kathy) Carroll, Elizabeth(Jay) Schneider, Susan(Louis) DiGiacomo. George is preceded in death by sister, Anne Carroll. George graduated from Springfield High School in 1969 and went on to work as an electrician for most of his life, retiring from Chrysler after decades of service. In retirement, he lived life to its fullest, traveling, kayaking, hiking, cycling and fishing as much as he could. His spark for fun will be truly missed. Services are pending due to the current situation. An Irish Wake will be held TBA at Catherine Rooney’s in Wilmington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store