Hugh James Bracken, 73, originally of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on April 21, 2020. Hugh was born on April 25, 1946 to Anne Devlin and Hugh Bracken. He graduated from St. Dorothy School in 1960 and Monsignor Bonner High School in 1964. He then received a degree in English at Temple University. In 1965, he met his beautiful wife Carole Murphy at a bar at Bloomsburg University. They wed on June 27, 1970 and had three loving daughters, Morgan, Elizabeth, and Laura. Hugh was an English teacher at St. James High School before receiving his Juris Doctor from Delaware Law School in 1981. Hugh went on to practice law for over 35 years as a civil, business, and criminal litigator. He retired and moved to Annapolis, MD in 2016. Hugh enjoyed playing golf, taking his daughters to Phillies games, and yelling at his beloved Notre Dame and Penn State football teams. In addition to his wife and daughters, he had two sisters, Maryanne Quinn and Dorothy Evangelista, five grandchildren who adored him, Andrew, Caroline, Molly, Ben, and Owen, and many family members and friends who will miss him dearly. He is survived by Drew, John, Danny, and John, originally of the Aronimink Swim Club. Hugh’s memorial service will be webcasted on Lasting Tributes’ website on Thursday, April 23 at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com
Published in Delaware County News Network on Apr. 29, 2020