Jean Lawrence Damon, 92, passed away in her sleep in Newbury Park, CA, on January 8, 2020. Born April 3, 1927, to James C. Lawrence and Mary L. Lawrence, Jean was raised in Moylan, PA. The youngest of six, she was preceded in death by siblings James Lawrence, Jr., H. Logan Lawrence, Ian Lawrence, Mary Shute, and Virginia Campbell. She was additionally preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John “Jack” P. Damon, as well as her son John P. Damon, Jr. Jean and Jack raised their family in Wallingford, PA, and owned a mountain home on the Allegheny Ridge in Lycoming County before retiring to Glen Mills, PA. She moved into her daughter’s home in Southern CA in 2018. Jean enjoyed horseback riding, field hockey and lacrosse during her youth. She was an accomplished golfer and tennis player and member of Springhaven and Eagles Mere country clubs; previous member of Corinthian Yacht Club; and lifelong member of Wallingford Presbyterian Church. Jean graduated from Swarthmore High School, Penn Hall Jr. College, and the University of Missouri, where she was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After raising her family, she earned a MA degree from West Chester State College. She took pride in teaching children with cerebral palsy. Valuing family most, she is survived by daughter Virginia “Ginger” Craft (Jeff) of Newbury Park, CA; son James Damon of Prospect Park, PA; 5 grandchildren, Emily Craft, BCNP, of Brentwood, CA; Lindsay Damon (Geoff Bromaghim) of Washington, DC; Blakeley Craft (Jon Cowart) of Sherman Oaks, CA; Laura Hanson (Ryan) of Milwaukee, WI; and Joshua Craft, MD, of Baltimore, MD; 2 great grandchildren, August and Nora Bromaghim of Washington, DC. A celebration of life will take place on June 5, 2020, at Springhaven Country Club; private burial with family.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Jan. 22, 2020
