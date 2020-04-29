Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Shuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne E. Shuster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne E. Shuster Obituary
Jeanne E. Shuster (nee Kreider), age 96, of Broomall, PA, formerly a resident of Havertown for 47 years, passed away on April 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Enos F. and Ruth (nee Graeter) Kreider. Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Shuster, Sr.; the loving mother of Joseph Shuster, Jr. (Karen), Edward Shuster (Gail), Lynn Luta (the late Vince), Marianne Shuster (Steve), Stephen Shuster and Jeanne McAleer. She was the cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 7. Jeanne was the dear sister of William Kreider and sister-in-law of Mary Slepicka and Anne Shuster. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are private. Contributions may be made in Jeanne’s memory to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, 533 Foundry Rd, Eagleville, PA 19403, habitatmontdelco.org. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Delaware County News Network on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -