Jeanne E. Shuster (nee Kreider), age 96, of Broomall, PA, formerly a resident of Havertown for 47 years, passed away on April 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Enos F. and Ruth (nee Graeter) Kreider. Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Shuster, Sr.; the loving mother of Joseph Shuster, Jr. (Karen), Edward Shuster (Gail), Lynn Luta (the late Vince), Marianne Shuster (Steve), Stephen Shuster and Jeanne McAleer. She was the cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 7. Jeanne was the dear sister of William Kreider and sister-in-law of Mary Slepicka and Anne Shuster. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are private. Contributions may be made in Jeanne’s memory to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, 533 Foundry Rd, Eagleville, PA 19403, habitatmontdelco.org. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Delaware County News Network on May 6, 2020