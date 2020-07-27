John H. Toy, (“Jack”) passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 5, 1935 in Wildwood, NJ, he grew up in Cape May, NJ with his parents, Paul and Florence (Schofield) Toy. He attended Our Lady Star of the Sea Grade School in Cape May, NJ and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in Wildwood, NJ, Class of 1953. Jack went on to attend Notre Dame University and graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree from Indiana Tech University of Fort Wayne, IN. After college, Jack entered the U. S. Coast Guard and served 3 years of active duty in Alaska and New York. He was commissioned the rank of Lieutenant after serving in the Reserves. In his field of Electrical Engineering field, he earned a Professional Engineering license, a patent, and many other awards over the years. Jack was very proud of his efforts to keep parts of the stock market functional after 9/11. In 2001, he retired from the profession he loved after 43 years. After moving to Delaware in 1999, he joined the Knights of Columbus and became an active member in the Delaware Bishop Curtis Council #2867. He also became a 4th Degree Knight of the Archbishop Fitzmaurice Assembly #148. Summer and Fall were the seasons he enjoyed the most. He loved being on the beach with his family and friends, travelling, and, of course, Notre Dame Football, the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles! Jack is the father of four children, Regina M. (John) Bahr, Jennifer J. (James) Erickson, Joseph J. Toy, and Louise A. (Patrick) Harris. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his brother, Paul Toy, of Palm Coast, FL, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory would be appreciated to: Bishop Curtis Council #2867 Charities, Knights of Columbus, 2007 Weatherton Drive, Wilmington, DE 19810-3565. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
