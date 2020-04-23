|
John Roland Ashbrook John Roland Ashbrook, age 92, a longtime resident of the Media area, died peacefully on April 8 at the Residence at Glen Riddle. John was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Arthur and Theodora (née Hoerle) Ashbrook. Upon graduating from Crafton High School he served in the US Army, stationed in Trieste, from 1946-1948. After the war he attended Penn State University and developed a love for journalism. Mr. Ashbrook began his career reporting for the York Gazette & Daily. After six years, he took a job with the Philadelphia Inquirer which developed into a 42 year-long career as the Asst. National Desk Editor. He settled in the Glen Riddle section of Middletown Twp., where he and his former wife, Marilyn Wissinger Ashbrook, raised their three children. John was a dedicated volunteer at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Media. He enjoyed singing lessons later in life and became a proud member of the church choir. A man of great character, Mr. Ashbrook was a strong advocate for civil rights in the 1960s. He was an avid newspaper reader, a civil war buff, and was quite proud of the beautiful stone walls he built. Mr. Ashbrook was preceded in death by his siblings Arthur Ashbrook and Jeanne Illig. He is survived by his companion, Joyce McKee, and his children Lucy Ashbrook Sloan (Peter) of Amherst, NY, Donald Ashbrook (the late Diane) of Media, PA, and Carol Ashbrook Bapty (Theodore) of Nashville, TN. He leaves behind six loving grandchildren Laura Sloan (Joshua Gandee), Susannah Bapty, Sarah Bapty (Thomas Morrill), Katy Sloan, Zachary Bapty and Finn Bapty. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County. 145 W. Rose Tree Rd., Media, PA 19063. A memorial service will be announced after the abatement of the current public health crisis. Arr. Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware County News Network on Apr. 29, 2020