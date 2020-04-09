|
|
John W Taylor III, 77 of Springfield, PA passed away April 8, 2020. He was a loving husband and father of four children. John was born on December 31st, 1942 in Philadelphia PA to John W. and Dorothy (Dietrich) Taylor Jr. He graduated from Lansdowne-Alden Highschool in 1960 and attended Drexel University. He and Pat blended two families of four children, John W Taylor IV and Jennifer Bond (nee Taylor) and Andrew Hartline and Matthew Hartline. John worked for over 30 years for Penn Tube Plastics, Penn Dixon, EM Lubricants in Clifton Heights and Sharon Hill as a sales engineer and marketing manager. He retired in 2001 and shortly thereafter went to work part time for the Springfield Press. John worked another 10 years for the Press and enjoyed every minute of it. John left a lasting impression on his family and friends through his generosity and humor. He never failed to fill a room with laughter, or to care for those he loved. John was known for his love of Basset Hounds, of which he owned two, Walter and Milo. John was an avid fan of local Philadelphia sports, especially his Phillies. John also shared a passion for travel with his wife, Pat Taylor. The two shared this passion throughout their whole marriage, always looking forward to their next venture together. John was preceded in death by his Father, John W Taylor Jr., and his mother, Dorothy Taylor. He is survived by his wife Pat, his four children, John, Jennifer, Andy and Matt, his brother James, sister Dorothy, and his five grandchildren, Tory, Parker, Benjamin, John, Emma, Ashley and Jay. Services and Burial are private. Donations may be sent through to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Apr. 16, 2020