|
|
Kenneth Wayne Hagy, 88 years old, originally from Havertown PA, was a longtime resident of Springfield and Yardley, PA, passed on Monday, July 15, 2019 after complications from heart failure. Ken was a thoughtful, mild-mannered man with a great sense of humor who loved life and everyone around him. His positive attitude and selfless nature made him a joy to know. In 1953, he married Patricia Light, who passed in May of 1985. Patricia was the mother of his children raised in Springfield, Delaware County. In 1988, he married Peggy Richards Mott and shared a home in Yardley PA for 31 years. He is survived by his second wife, Peggy, his children, Susan Hagy (Jeffrey Sacks), Diane Hagy-King (William King) Sharon Hagy Tuk (Michael Tuk, deceased), Richard Stones (Vicki Stones) stepchildren Kendal Mott and Tosha Mott (Roger Elkins). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two on the way. Ken graduated from Gettysburg College with a degree in math/physics and received a master’s degree in meteorology from the University of Wisconsin. He served as a Captain in the US Air Force from 1953-1966. Ken was a meteorologist for the National Weather Service from 1957 to 1994. Services will be held on Monday July 29, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel in Morrisville, PA. There will be a public calling at 10 am, followed by a service at 11am, and interment at Newtown Cemetery.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Aug. 1, 2019