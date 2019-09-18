Home

Louise Riker Naismith

Louise Riker Naismith Obituary
Louise Riker Naismith, age 64 of Media passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald M. Naismith; dear mother of Mac, Luke and Sam Naismith; loving sister of Tracy Mannella (Lou) and Dana Riker Jackson (Tom); Sister in law of Mimi Weiss (Manny), Elizabeth Naismith (Michael) and Catherine Naismith. Daughter of the late Andrew and Anne Riker. Also survived by 6 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday September 28th at Media Presbyterian Church from 10 am until 11:45 am, followed by her Funeral Service at noon. Interment Media Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Media Presbyterian Church or AACR.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Sept. 25, 2019
