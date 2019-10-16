|
|
Margaret Isabel Lewis ‘Peg’ Starr on October 12, 2019, age 91, at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA. She previously lived in Broomall, PA for 45 years, and West Chester, PA until 2015. Beloved wife of Henry S. ‘Bud’ Starr for 66 years, who predeceased her in 2016, and her sister, Elizabeth ‘Betty’ McDonald. Peg was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1928 and grew up on Bell Avenue in Yeadon, PA. She graduated from Yeadon High School and went on to become a bookkeeper at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. A dedicated homemaker, she later was a part time bookkeeper for the former Smith and Kerber Automotive Repair Shop in Broomall. Peg was a 60 year life member of the Broomall Fire Company Women’s Auxiliary. She was a dedicated church member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Havertown, PA for over 70 years. Peg and Bud were season ticket holders of the Philadelphia Eagles for all 33 years at Veterans Stadium. Peg enjoyed pool parties, casino slot machines and scratch off lottery tickets. She was an old fashioned letter writer, who loved personalized letters and sending cards for all occasions. Above all, she adored her lifelong friends, from her sorority sisters of more than 74 years, to neighbors and social clubs, and loved taking trips and having parties with them. Devoted mother of Robert Starr (Donna) of Ephrata, PA, Shirley Starr of The Villages, FL, and Penny Starr Ashton (Chuck) of Drexel Hill, PA. She is survived by her seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Peg’s memorial service will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 AM at the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA. Relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1141 West Chester Pike, Havertown, PA, 19083. Interment will be at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Oct. 23, 2019