|
|
Marjorie Dobbs Saller, age 94, previously of Springfield, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. Born October 6, 1924 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, She was the daughter of Edward Percival Dobbs and Doretta Zacherle Dobbs. She married Devereux Nathaniel Saller on May 23, 1953, who preceded her in death on June 1, 2006. She is also is preceded in death by her son, Peter Dobbs Saller. She is survived by her children, Devereux N.Saller Jr. and his wife Carol Kelley Saller of State College, PA and Glenn H. Saller and his wife Brenda Sapp Saller of Bethel, ME. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Christopher Saller of Charlottesville, VA, Brendan Saller of Pittsburgh, PA and Julie Clark McCormick and her husband Shawn McCormick and great-granddaughter Abigail McCormick of Eagleville, PA. Marjorie was a 1942 graduate of Norristown High School. She also attended Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse in 1945. She worked at Eagleville Hospital, where she met her husband Devereux. After retiring from nursing, she was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a member of Church of the Redeemer in Springfield, PA. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, traveling, and her dogs. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Valley Forge Memorial Garden, 352 South Gulph Road, Valley Forge, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Aug. 8, 2019