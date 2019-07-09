|
Marvin Miller, 92, Springfield resident; more recently of Haverford, Navy veteran, died July 3 at the Quadrangle in Haverford. Born in southwest Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Aaron and Reba Miller. He was a resident of Springfield for more than 60 years. Marvin was a graduate of Bartram High School in Philadelphia and attended Drexel Institute of Technology where he received his Bachelor and Masters degrees in Electrical Engineering. A Navy veteran during World War II, he worked afterwards at the Navy Yard and later for Burroughs Corporation in Paoli as a senior manager in systems engineering. Marvin opened an electrical repair business in his home in Springfield and for many years was known to all as “Dr. TV,” as he could fix anything and everything. He played French horn as a boy in the All Philadelphia High School Band and later had a subscription to the Philadelphia Orchestra and enjoyed attending concerts with his wife, Marian. He loved going to Phillies games and also enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family particularly his grandchildren, Benjamin, Jamie, Alexis, and Alec. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Marian, and is survived by his children, Rhonda Miller (Nico), Brad Miller (Aimee), and Amy Miller, along with his grandchildren.
Published in Delaware County News Network on July 18, 2019