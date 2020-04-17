|
|
Mary Margaret (Williams) Rees age 102 of Media PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away April 16, 2020 at Granite Farms Estate, Media, PA. Mary was born June 29, 1917 in Nanticoke PA. She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Wyoming Seminary where she majored in Business. She married James L. Rees (deceased, 2008) in 1943. Mary was employed at United Gas and Electric of Nanticoke and Strawbridge and Clothier in Springfield, PA. She was a member of The Covenant United Methodist Church in Springfield and The Lima United Methodist Church in Media. Mary is survived by Daughters Ruthann (Charles) Koeneke, Gail (Ned) Peterson, and Son James W. (Tina) Rees. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held privately at Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.philabundance.org or www.pawsforpeople.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in Delaware County News Network on Apr. 29, 2020