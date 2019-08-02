Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Polites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Polites

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona Polites Obituary
Mona (Pagona) Polites, age 100, of Havertown, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Rosewood Gardens Nursing Home. She was born July 13, 1919, in Philadelphia, to John and Anna Daraklis. Mona was a very gracious and sweet woman. She was a loving wife, and dedicated and caring stay-at-home mother. A deeply religious member of the Greek Orthodox faith, Mona always made sure her children and grandchildren prayed before eating and went to church on Sundays. Mona is survived by her daughter, Stephanie; grandchildren, Erica, Gregg, Andrea, and Jason; great-grandson, Alexander; and nieces, Anna (Paul), Priscilla (Jerry), and Annette. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis (Laskaris); her son, Lou; and her brothers and sisters. No Memorial Services will be held. Some of her ashes will be scattered with her husband at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne, and the remainder of her ashes will be scattered by her grandchildren in accordance to her last wishes.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.