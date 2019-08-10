|
Mona (Pagona) Polites, age 100, of Havertown, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Rosewood Gardens Nursing Home. She was born July 13, 1919, in Philadelphia, to John and Anna Daraklis. Mona was a very gracious and sweet woman. She was a loving wife, and dedicated and caring stay-at-home mother. A deeply religious member of the Greek Orthodox faith, Mona always made sure her children and grandchildren prayed before eating and went to church on Sundays. Mona is survived by her daughter, Stephanie; grandchildren, Erica, Gregg, Andrea, and Jason; great-grandson, Alexander; and nieces, Anna (Paul), Priscilla (Jerry), and Annette. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis (Laskaris); her son, Lou; and her brothers and sisters. No Memorial Services will be held. Some of her ashes will be scattered with her husband at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne, and the remainder of her ashes will be scattered by her grandchildren in accordance to her last wishes.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Aug. 15, 2019