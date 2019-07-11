|
Ralph W. Basler, age 88, of West Chester formerly of Springfield passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Christina Basler (nee Masciocchi). Dear father of Ralph W. Basler Jr. (Carolyn). Also survived by his sister Doris Opacic and his grandson Ralph W. Basler III. Mr. Basler worked his entire career with CIGNA retiring in 2001 as Vice President, after retiring he enjoyed spending time talking to his customers at Hassis Men’s Shop in Newtown Square. Relatives and friends celebrated his Memorial Service on Tuesday July 9th at 6:00 p.m. at the Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home 43 E. Baltimore Ave Media; where his family will received friends after 5:30 p.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the or P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware County News Network on July 18, 2019