On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Ralph Dolmatz, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 71. Ralph was born March 18, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He practiced insurance for 30 years in Delaware County. On February 19, 2000 he married Pearl Heil. Ralph had a passion for birds. He would have them perch on his finger and would feed them. His favorite bird was Jake. Ralph had a great liking for fish. He loved setting up aquariums and taking care of them. He was also known for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit. Ralph was preceded in death by his father and mother, Anne Ware and son Sam Dolmatz. He survived by his wife Pearl and two children, Jason and Sam Heil and his half brother Jeff and half sister Robin, and several cousins. Stretch prepared Ralph Dolmatz Funeral services. Funeral service was held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Sept. 19, 2019