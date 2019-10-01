|
Richard M. Huber, age 75, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, following a month-long hospitalization subsequent to a fall with traumatic brain injury. Throughout his early years, Richie worked at Huber’s Food Market, which was owned by his parents, and attended Henderson High School in West Chester. After graduation, he served in the Army National Guard and then worked as a ramp serviceman for Trans World Airlines, which later became American Airlines from which he retired in 2004. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, weightlifting, and target shooting. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and puttering around the house. In late June 2019, after residing in Springfield for 41 years, he, his wife Mary, and dogs Missy & Colby moved to Winter Haven, FL. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years Mary E. Huber (Laycock), daughter Heidi (Sandy) White, granddaughter Marina White, and brother Joseph (Fredericka) Huber. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene A. and Edith M. (Moore) Huber and brothers Charles, Jack, and his twin Ronald Huber. Visitation: Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:30am, Church of the Redeemer, 145 W. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral Service: Friday, October 11, 2019, 12:00pm, Church of the Redeemer. Inurnment: immediately following the service, Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Church of the Redeemer 145 W. Springfield Road Springfield, PA 19064 -or- Blind Sports Organization PO Box 1715 Havertown, PA 19083 -or- Chapters Health Foundation Good Shepherd Hospice - Forsythe Hospice House 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300 West Temple Terrace, FL 33637. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Delaware County News Network on Oct. 9, 2019