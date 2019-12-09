Home

Ruth A. Cole (née Books), of Drexel Hill, passed away peacefully at home on December 7 after many years of debilitating disease. A graduate of Springfield High School, she attended Gettysburg College and was married to G. Alexander Cole in 1967. Over the years she worked as a bookkeeper; Director of Sunday School at Drexel Hill United Methodist Church; consumer consultant; and proofreader for medical textbooks, though being a mother and grandmother was her greatest source of pride. A lover of history and politics, she volunteered on John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign as a teenager. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, needlepoint, reading, and spoiling the family dogs. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles; mother, Ruth (McDevitt); brother, Robert; among many cherished friends and family members who went before. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Alex; her adoring children, Brian and Barbara (Steven); beloved grandchildren, Cleo, Brendan, and Sylvie; and countless loyal friends, neighbors and caregivers. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM with memorial service at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16, at Covenant United Methodist Church in Springfield. Rev. Mark Terry will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Avenue Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046. Interment Private. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home
Published in Delaware County News Network on Dec. 19, 2019
