Ruth H. Morris, who celebrated her 100th birthday on December 22, 2018, died peacefully on Thursday August 29, 2019 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA where she was a longtime resident. She was the wife of Edward P. Morris who passed away in 1983. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frederick A. Ulmer and Gertrude (Leeds) Ulmer. She was preceded in death by her son Robert B. Morris, grandson Aidan R. Rowinski and her brothers Frederick & John Ulmer. Ruth was a retired Master Goldsmith with Eastern Lapidary who loved the art of jewelry making. She also enjoyed piecing and making quilts. She was a member of the Lansdowne Chapter of the D.A.R., the Springfield Trail Club and a former member of the Tuscarora Lapidary Society. She is survived by her son John E. Morris (Carol) of Hampstead, NC. and daughter in-law Gayle D. Morris of Downingtown, PA. Also, by her four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Susan) Morris, Meghan (Mark) Bandelin, Andrea (John) Rowinski & Sarah (Tim) Lanzansky. She has eight great-grandchildren, Amanda, Christopher, Tommy, Anna, Piper, Duncan, Ava and Christopher and three great-great-grandchildren, Jourdan, Layla and Ryan. Her Family wishes to thank the staff of the Masonic Villages for their loving care of their Mother, Grandmother & GG. Services and Interment will be at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
Published in Delaware County News Network on Oct. 30, 2019