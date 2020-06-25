Scott Andrew Dooling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Andrew Dooling, age 56, of Earleville, MD, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1963 in Darby, PA to the late William F. Dooling, Jr. and Dorothea Alice (Smith) Dooling. Scott was a 1982 graduate of Upper Darby High School, in Upper Darby PA. He went on to attend Johnson & Wales College in Providence, RI for Culinary Art Division, graduating in 1984. Scott furthered his education with a Bachelor’s degree from Widener University, in Wilmington, DE for School of Hotel & Restaurant Management. He was known for his delicious Thanksgiving dinners that he made for his family. Scott was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football fan, who traveled to many games with his friends. He enjoyed spending time boating all along the Chesapeake Bay from his home in Hack’s Point. Scott took great joy in traveling and spending time with his mother. He was always very helpful to his family and friends, and had a great love for dogs. Scott will always be remembered as a kind gentleman. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Scott is survived by his two brothers: Jeff Dooling and his wife Robi, and Doug Dooling and his wife Rosemarie; sister, Debbie Dooling; two nieces: Rebecca Dooling and Waverly Dooling; four nephews: Doug Dooling, Jr., Caleb Dooling, Eben Dooling, and Jeremy Dooling. Scott was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware County News Network from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved