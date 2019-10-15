Home

Walter Joseph Cahill, Jr. passed away at his home on October 15, 2019, at the age of 69. He was formerly of Delaware County. Walt served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Viet Nam and was a former Police Officer in Haverford Township. He is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann (nee Rocchi), his children Nicole Cahill and Matthew Cahill (Meghan), his sisters Judy Cahill and Veronica Brancato, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday after 9 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown. A Share-time Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment is private. Family appreciates memorial donations to Alzheimer’s Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Published in Delaware County News Network on Oct. 24, 2019
