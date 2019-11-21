|
|
1941 - 2019 A. Francis Mesete, M.D. age 78, on Nov. 20, 2019 of Newtown Square, PA. Survived by his beloved wife of 44 yrs. Maryjane (nee Sickman); his 3 daughters Laura, Melissa, and Allison, and 6 grandchildren. Visitation on Monday morning Nov. 25th; 8:30-10:30 a.m. at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 and Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church. Int. S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2019