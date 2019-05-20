|
Abigail R. Adams, 78, of Marcus Hook passed away on May 16th at Crozer Keystone Hospice in Ridley Park. She was born in Ridley Park to the late John and Ruth Tomlinson. Abigail was a graduate of Ridley High School with the class of 1959. She then went on to Graduate from Nursing School and worked her entire career as an LPN where her last assignment before retirement was at Wallingford Nursing Home. She liked gardening, birdwatching, and watching cooking shows. What she enjoyed most, however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, William and John Tomlinson. She is survived by her children, Robert Tuohey, Ruth Tuohey and James Tuohey; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Steven Tomlinson; sisters, Joan Meehan, and Joyce Stanton. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 8pm at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 7-8pm. Burial will be private. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019