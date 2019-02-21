Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Adaline L. Widak, 92, died February 18, 2019. She had been a resident of Chestnut Ridge Residences in Chester, PA but had recently moved to West Chester to be closer to family. She was born in Johnstown, PA, the daughter of Anthony and Mary (Tegley) Ansel. Preceded in death by parents, husband Henry J. Widak, and son Richard H.; sister Alice M. Broad, and brothers Edward and Bernard. Survived by daughter, Regina, married to Richard C. Koch, of West Chester, PA; daughter-in-law Marilyn Dufresne of Worcester, MA; sister, Geraldine Leslie of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Russell H. Koch, Emily Speer and Christopher Widak; four great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She retired in the 1990’s as Office Manager of Virginia Do-Nuts, Inc., Lansdowne, PA after 20 years of service. She enjoyed researching family history and gardening at her former home in Penn Pines, Aldan, where she formally resided for 56 years. At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing, but family and friends will hold a private visitation and celebration of her life. The memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 AM at the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA., where friends may call after 10 AM In lieu of flowers, please send donations to s or a . Frank C. Videon Funeral Home [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019
