Adam German, Jr., known as “Addie” to his family and friends, a longtime resident of Tinicum Township, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 16, 2019. He is survived by Catherine, his beloved wife of 65 years; daughter Cathy; son Robert; sister Jayne Keyser; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two daughters-in- law, Fran German and Bridgett German; and his son-in-law, Walter Koban. Adam was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Ella and his loving son, Gary German. Adam was born and raised in the Meadow’s section of Philadelphia where he became an avid hunter and fisherman that lasted his whole life. He enjoyed playing shuffle board and watching the Phillies. He was a past Commissioner of Tinicum Township for 28 years and served as President; and was a Past Commander of Essington V.F.W. Post # 4845 and Norwood American Legion Post # 507. He was a lifetime member of Tinicum Township Fire Company and was a member of Springfield Hanby Lodge # 767 F.& A.M. He worked as an oil burner mechanic and was retired from Wilson of Wallingford. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday evening, July 22nd, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. His Funeral Service and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in his memory to The Heart Fund of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104 would be appreciated by his family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 19, 2019