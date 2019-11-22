|
|
Adam J. Slezak, age 95, of Brookhaven, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019 at Brinton Manor. Adam was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and was a member of American Legion Post #926 in Aston. He spent many years as a firefighter for the City of Chester before retiring in 1982. Adam was a parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and Usher. He was a jack of all trades and on his days off was constantly doing odd jobs for family and friends. Adam was predeceased by his wife, Mary P. Slezak (nee Pelusi); parents, John and Mary Slezak; siblings, Walter Slezak, John Slezak, Jr., Edward Slezak, Theodore Slezak, Martin Slezak, Sophie Mills, Stella Moletteri and Mary Roach. Adam is survived by his children, Thomas Slezak, Deborah Taylor (Glenn) and Helen Henderson (Annette Bahn); grandchildren, Alex Taylor, Ryan Taylor and Killian White; sister, Laura Bregande. Also survived by his godsons, Ted Slezak and Martin Slezak. A Funeral Mass will be at 11AM on Mon. , Nov. 25, 2019 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 2623 W. 4th St, Chester. Visitation will be in the church from 10-10:45AM. Burial with USN honors in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, 430 Valleybrook Road, Chester Heights. In lieu of flowers: St. Hedwig Building Fund, 2623 W. 4th St, Chester, PA 19013. Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019