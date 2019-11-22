Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
2623 W. 4th St
Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
2623 W. 4th St
Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Slezak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam J. Slezak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam J. Slezak Obituary
Adam J. Slezak, age 95, of Brookhaven, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019 at Brinton Manor. Adam was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and was a member of American Legion Post #926 in Aston. He spent many years as a firefighter for the City of Chester before retiring in 1982. Adam was a parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and Usher. He was a jack of all trades and on his days off was constantly doing odd jobs for family and friends. Adam was predeceased by his wife, Mary P. Slezak (nee Pelusi); parents, John and Mary Slezak; siblings, Walter Slezak, John Slezak, Jr., Edward Slezak, Theodore Slezak, Martin Slezak, Sophie Mills, Stella Moletteri and Mary Roach. Adam is survived by his children, Thomas Slezak, Deborah Taylor (Glenn) and Helen Henderson (Annette Bahn); grandchildren, Alex Taylor, Ryan Taylor and Killian White; sister, Laura Bregande. Also survived by his godsons, Ted Slezak and Martin Slezak. A Funeral Mass will be at 11AM on Mon. , Nov. 25, 2019 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 2623 W. 4th St, Chester. Visitation will be in the church from 10-10:45AM. Burial with USN honors in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, 430 Valleybrook Road, Chester Heights. In lieu of flowers: St. Hedwig Building Fund, 2623 W. 4th St, Chester, PA 19013. Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -