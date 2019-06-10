|
Adele A. Palm (nee Subbio), age 80, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on June 6, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Anna Subbio (nee Ciabattoni).
Adele was a proud 1956 graduate of West Catholic Girls High School in Philadelphia. She was an Avon Representative, an avid gardener, loved traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas and watching General Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Frank S. Palm. Loving mother of Frank S. Palm (Kim), Karen A. Duffy (Tom) and the late Susan M. Palm. Also survived by her grandchildren Chrissy, Nicole, Joe, Frank, Shannon and Dylan and her great-grandchildren Nola, Ryan, Savannah, Piper and Isabella.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 would be appreciated.
Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300
Published in Daily Times on June 10, 2019