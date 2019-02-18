|
|
Adele J. Klein, age 90, a lifetime resident of Collingdale, passed away on February 13, 2019. Adele was a longtime parishioner of St Joseph’s Church; she was devoted to her faith, the rosary and her family. She is predeceased by her husband Otto Klein; her older brother George Hare Jr. and her parents George and Helen Hare. Survivors: loving mother of Thomas (Jean) Klein, Michael (Jean) Klein, John (Diane) Klein, Elaine (James) Dougherty, Audrey (Marc) Kauffman, Diana (James) Bird, Helen (Thomas) Dolan, Peter (Jeanine) Klein and Paul (Stephanie) Klein; cherished grandmother of 32, great grandmother of 33; dear sister of Curtis (Inez) Hare; sister in law of Gladys Hare and Ruth Kelso and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 11am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale PA 19023. Visitation: 9-11am on Sat in the church. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019