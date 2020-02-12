|
Adelle Alice Gillespie (nee Beringer), age 84, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Havertown PA. Adelle was born in Dover, Delaware to Alice White Berringer and Fredrick Beringer on August 25, 1935. She married James R. Gillespie on August 30, 1952, in Philadelphia. Adelle is survived by 4 children: Barbara Mahoney (Timothy), James W. Gillespie (Joyce Warfield), Kathleen McFadden (Charles), and Brian Gillespie. 9 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Sister-in-Laws, Carol Gillespie Moore and Phyllis Beringer. Services will be private. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2020