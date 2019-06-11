|
|
Adrian Walter Francis Ashfield, age 85, of Havertown PA, on June 9th 2019. Beloved husband of 30 years to Shelley Ashfield (nee Ping). Loving father of Helen Elizabeth Ashfield and the late Kenrick Pengelley Ashfield. Cherished brother of John Etienne Ashfield (J.E.), and the late Dr. Richard Pengelley Ashfield. Precious son of the late Florence Elfreda (nee Pengelley) and Archibald Richard William Ashfield. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, June 15th, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Life Celebration to follow 12:00 PM in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to one’s would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019