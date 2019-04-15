|
Agnes Ena "Eileen" "Mrs. P" Petransky, age 83, of Drexel Hill, and former longtime resident of Lansdowne, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 8, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Susan Conroy (nee Daly). Beloved wife of the late William E. Petransky. Loving mother of Eileen Marie (Matthew) Quigley, William J. "Billy Joe" (Edith) Petransky, and Steven (Dolores) Petransky. Devoted grandmother of Christopher, Billy, Zachary, Eric (Natalie), Hailey, Jake, and Julieanne Petransky, and Kyra Marie and Matthew Quigley. Adoring great-grandmother of Ari James Petransky. Dear sister of Maureen Thayer and the late John, Joseph, Francis "Reds" Conroy, Elizabeth Fine, and William Conroy.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Ag's life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM and Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:15 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment St. Charles Borromeo Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ag's name may be made to , 5 Valley Square, Suite 210, Blue Bell, PA 19422 would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019