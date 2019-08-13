Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Parish
1 Mohawk Avenue
Norwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes J. Powers


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes J. Powers Obituary
Agnes J. Powers of Lester, PA passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on June 12, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles & Lillis (Saurman) Garrison. Agnes was predeceased by her beloved husband Harlan Powers and sisters Irene and Connie. She is survived by daughters Susan (John) Stewart and Kathleen Powers; grandchildren Thomas and David; sisters Edith, Lillian, Franny and Ruth and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Taking care of her home and cooking for her family and friends. Above all, what she loved the most was taking care of and doing things for her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will be held at 11:00 AM in St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Parish, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now