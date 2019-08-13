|
Agnes J. Powers of Lester, PA passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on June 12, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles & Lillis (Saurman) Garrison. Agnes was predeceased by her beloved husband Harlan Powers and sisters Irene and Connie. She is survived by daughters Susan (John) Stewart and Kathleen Powers; grandchildren Thomas and David; sisters Edith, Lillian, Franny and Ruth and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Taking care of her home and cooking for her family and friends. Above all, what she loved the most was taking care of and doing things for her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will be held at 11:00 AM in St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Parish, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019