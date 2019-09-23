|
Agnes Jarman (nee Bradley), 93, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019. Agnes was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond Jarman, Sr.; her son Raymond Jarman, Jr., and her brother John Bradley. She is survived by her daughter in law Naomi Jarman and her nephew Robert Jarman. Funeral service Thursday 11am at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Thursday 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019