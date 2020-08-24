(4/24/1919~8/20/2020) Agnes “Aggie” Krupinski (neePesotski) went to the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignatius and son Robert. She is survived by her sons Paul and wife Betty, Stanley and wife Marie, John and wife Barbara and David and wife Jacqueline along with her grandchildren Lisa Palmer, Jennifer Lafferty, Jesse Krupinski, Keith Krupinski, Austin Krupinski and great-grandchildren Christopher, Emmerson, Caelyn and Josephine. Agnes (known as Aggie) was born near Wilkes Barre, Pa and lived with husband, Ignatius most of her life in Norwood, PA raising her five sons. She was known for her love of trout fishing in Ridley and Chester creeks where she held her own against all the local fishermen. She was a member of St. Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church in Norwood for 75 years. Aggie spent most of her later years with her husband camping on Chincoteague Island, VA where her first love was flounder fishing and crabbing for her favorite meal, blue crabs. She was honored by the Norwood borough on the celebration of her centennial birthday in 2019. Interment and Celebration of Life Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the Church of St. Gabriel beginning @9:15 and Mass at 10:00 AM. Due to virus, services are limited to family members only. All attending are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave Norwood, Pa. 19074. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com