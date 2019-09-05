Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave.
Media, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Frances de Sales
35 New Road
Lenni, PA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Agnes Marie McIntyre Obituary
Agnes Marie McIntyre, age 87, of Wilmington DE, passed away on September 1, 2019. Agnes was the Director of Medical Records at Tri-county hospital for 19 years and at Elwyn for 7 years. After her retirement she loved spending time with her family and had many cherished moments with her daughter, Debbie. She was predeceased by her husband Edward McIntyre; son, Michael Devlin, and step son, Joseph McIntyre Agnes is survived by her children, Jim (Debbie) Devlin, Dee (Mike) Christie, Phil Devlin, and Debbie McIntyre; also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at the Cavanagh-Patterson Family Funeral Home, 43 E. Baltimore Ave. Media, Pa. 19063, followed by her funeral mass at 10a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 35 New Road, Lenni, Pa. 19014. Burial to follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. In lieu of Flowers memorial donations in Agnes’s name may be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or by visiting www.delawarehumane.org and click the donate tab.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019
