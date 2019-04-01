|
Agnes Theresa Belisario (nee McNicholas) of Sharon Hill on March 28, 2019.
Wife of the late Mario P. Belisario; mother of Maureen Dougherty (William), Margaret Landry (William) and the late Michael Belisario (Marie); grandmother of Moira Kate McFarland, Meghan Alesi, Kevin Landry, Christopher Belisario, Elyse Silance, Emily Belisario; great grandmother of Will, Reese, Paige, Drew, Peyton, Max and sister of James McNicholas and the late Patricia Cunningham.
Family and friends may call 7-9 PM Tuesday in the Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown, Pa and 10-10:15 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Wednesday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, Pa. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2019