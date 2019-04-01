Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2130 Franklin Ave
Morton, PA
View Map
Agnes Theresa (McNicholas) Belisario

Agnes Theresa (McNicholas) Belisario Obituary
Agnes Theresa Belisario (nee McNicholas) of Sharon Hill on March 28, 2019.
Wife of the late Mario P. Belisario; mother of Maureen Dougherty (William), Margaret Landry (William) and the late Michael Belisario (Marie); grandmother of Moira Kate McFarland, Meghan Alesi, Kevin Landry, Christopher Belisario, Elyse Silance, Emily Belisario; great grandmother of Will, Reese, Paige, Drew, Peyton, Max and sister of James McNicholas and the late Patricia Cunningham.
Family and friends may call 7-9 PM Tuesday in the Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown, Pa and 10-10:15 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Wednesday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, Pa. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2019
