Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Pastore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Trudy (Kowski) Pastore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes Trudy (Kowski) Pastore Obituary
Agnes (Trudy) Pastore (nee Kowski) 85, passed away peacefully in Pompano Beach, Florida with her children by her side on 4/29/19. Born on 9/10/33 to the late Raymond and Agnes Kowski of Philadelphia, Pa. Predeceased by her son Jay Tierney, she is survived by her children Paul {Lois} Tierney, Kathy (John) Tierney-Lerro and Mark Pastore; Grandchildren, Anthony Lerro, Allison, Holly, Megan & Rachel Tierney; Great grandchildren, AJ, Vincent Lerro, Marlaina Amato. A family gathering will follow at a later date to be determined by the family.
Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.