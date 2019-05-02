|
Agnes (Trudy) Pastore (nee Kowski) 85, passed away peacefully in Pompano Beach, Florida with her children by her side on 4/29/19. Born on 9/10/33 to the late Raymond and Agnes Kowski of Philadelphia, Pa. Predeceased by her son Jay Tierney, she is survived by her children Paul {Lois} Tierney, Kathy (John) Tierney-Lerro and Mark Pastore; Grandchildren, Anthony Lerro, Allison, Holly, Megan & Rachel Tierney; Great grandchildren, AJ, Vincent Lerro, Marlaina Amato. A family gathering will follow at a later date to be determined by the family.
Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2019