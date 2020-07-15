1/1
Albert A. Kreider Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert A. Kreider, Jr., age 74, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his friends on July 13, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Albert Andrew and Margaret Ellen (nee Muldowney) Kreider. His hobby was golf and he was a long time member of Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield. He loved playing a round with his friends and was always a participant at the 19th hole. He was a long time member of the Union League in Philadelphia and a member of St. Dorothy’s Church in Drexel Hill. Al served his country honorably in the US Navy from 1965 through 1969 and then went to Villanova University night school. When he finished college, he went on to become a Financial Planner and was employed with Morgan Stanley when he retired. Al became an orphan at an early age; but managed to live a full life surrounded by friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Friday, July 17, 2020, 9:00 – 10:00 AM at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Dorothy Church
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved