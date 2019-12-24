|
|
Albert “Al” Capoldi, age 79, of Springfield, passed on December 20, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret “Peggy” (née Daniel). Al was the owner and operator of Al Capaldi painting company. Survived by his son Albert J Capaldi, (daughter in law Gwen), daughter Christine Casalino; grandchildren Carmen and Angelina Casalino, and his sister Diane Furey. Relatives and friends may call, Monday, December 30, 2019, Kish Funeral Home, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 9:00 - 10:45 AM. Funeral service 11 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al’s name to the Saint Jude Children’s research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019