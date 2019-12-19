|
|
Albert “Biddy” DeSanctis, age 85, of Glenolden and formerly of Brookhaven, passed away December 16, 2019 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia. Biddy was raised in Chester, PA where his family owned a store on Concord Ave. He was a graduate of Chester High School. Biddy worked as a conductor for the Pennsylvania Railroad and later worked as a local magician named, “Ali Poo”. He was a member of the Delaware Valley Conjurers Club and the International Brotherhood of Magic. Biddy was an Army Veteran and a veteran of the National Guard. He attended church at St. Rose of Lima. He was the son of the late Antonio and Domenica (Cardone) DeSanctis and brother to the late Gabriel DeSanctis, Desolena Ferrarelli, and Antonette DeSanctis. Survivors: Sister: Jeanette E. Gifford of Crum Lynne, PA; Nieces and Nephews: Tonia Gifford, Butch Gifford, Angelo Ferrarelli (Michele), Mario Ferrarelli (Adeline), and Jana Gifford Law; Godson: Michael Sabaturo, Jr.; and great nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday from 10-11:15am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Thursday at 11:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood. Donations: Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at pennmedicine.org/giving. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019